If you’re looking to expand your web design and development knowledge, this Humble Bundle is for you. They have books on Javascript, CSS, mobile app development, and a lot more. As usual, they’re split among three different price tiers, and you can get them all for as little as $15, or a subset starting at just $1.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Download a Bunch of O'Reilly Web Design Books From Humble, Starting at Just $1
If you’re looking to expand your web design and development knowledge, this Humble Bundle is for you. They have books on Javascript, CSS, mobile app development, and a lot more. As usual, they’re split among three different price tiers, and you can get them all for as little as $15, or a subset starting at just $1.