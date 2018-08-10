Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Even if you buy most of your games physically, it’s worth having some Nintendo eShop or PlayStation Store credit for digital-only games and DLC packs that you can’t buy elsewhere. Today on the Swych app, you can save $6 on a $50 digital gift card to either store. Here’s how:

1. Download the Swych app for iOS or Android.

2. Click on the PlayStation Store or Nintendo eShop gift card in the gift card directory.

3. Select the $50 card.

4. Use promo code iluvgames to get $6 off.

5. Check out and receive your digital gift card.