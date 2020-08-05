Double Your Switch Gaming Time With This Battery Charger Case Now 50% Off

Switch Battery Charger Case Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Switch Battery Charger Case | $30 | SideDeal



I love my Switch and do take it out with me fairly often. My only issue is if I’m really putting in the time on my island in Animal Crossing while chilling in my backyard that battery life starts to trickle down. The fine folks at the Geek Supply Co. have you covered , literally. Grab this battery charger case for 50% off today.

Advertisement

This case fits snuggly on your Switch to give you double the playtime you’d normally have. The kickstand not only makes it easy to view but actually aids in keeping your little gaming system cool, which I’m sure you’ve noticed it can get quite hot when running . It also prevents overcharging and won’t add damage or more wear and tear . It’s slip-proof and has shock-resistance protection. This is the accessory you’ve been waiting for.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.