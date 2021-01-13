Double Up on RAVPower 20W iPhone 12 Wall Chargers for Just $18

RAVPower 20W USB-C Power Adapters (2-Pack) KJL88J7Z Image : Andrew Hayward

RAVPower 20W USB-C Power Adapters (2-Pack) | $18 | Amazon | Clip coupon + use code KJL88J7Z



Apple doesn’t ship a wall charger with the new iPhone 12 models, which it says is for the environment, but potentially leaves you with a $699+ phone that you can’t charge right out of the box. You’ll need a wall charger with a USB-C port to use the cable that’s in the iPhone 12’s box, or you could charge with an old iPhone brick and Lightning-to-USB cable, but it’ll be at lower speeds.



Here’s an affordable way to both fix that omission and ensure that you’re well covered. Right now, RAVPower is offering a two-pack of its 20W USB-C PD wall chargers for just $18 at Amazon when you clip the coupon and use promo code KJL88J7Z at checkout.

Advertisement

These little guys are about as small as the old, less-powerful Apple wall chargers, but still pump out enough power to charge your new phone at full speed. Apple’s own single 20W charger is $19, by the way. And you can use these to charge other devices, too, such as Android smartphones, AirPods, and the Nintendo Switch. They’re very handy to have around if you don’t already have a pile of power bricks around.