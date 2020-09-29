It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Double Up on Amazon Echo Dots with This $40 Prime 2-Pack

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Deals
Amazon Echo Dot 2-Pack | $40 | Amazon | Promo code: DOTPRIME2PK
Graphic: Gabe Carey
It’s happening months later than usual, but we finally know when Amazon’s Prime Day sales extravaganza is taking place: October 13-14. We can expect a non-stop barrage of bargains across those days, but Amazon is already dripping out some early deals.

Right now, Amazon Prime members can snag a two-pack of Echo Dot devices for just $40 using promo code DOTPRIME2PK. That’s a $60 savings over buying the two compact smart speakers without a discount, and that’ll give you access to the Alexa voice assistant over a wider spread of your home. Just add two Dots to your cart and then pop in the code at checkout.

These aren’t the brand new models that were announced last week with a globe-like design, much like the larger new standard Echo. However, these little pucks have been top sellers over the last two years, and this is a hell of a deal exclusively for Prime members.

