It's all consuming.
Double Down on Your Home's Smarts With $20 off a 2-Pack of the New Amazon Echo Dot

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
278
Save
Amazon Echo Dot (2-pack) | $80 | Amazon | Use Promo Code DOT2PACK
Image: Amazon
Smart speakers are a weird category; there’s a bunch of different options out there, from big booming speakers for rockin’ out to tiny little pebbles that can tell you about the weather. If you’ve done your research and decided to go all-in on Amazon’s Alexa, the Echo Dot is a good place to start. It’s tiny, and the new model looks pretty nice so it doesn’t have to be tucked in the corner of your bookshelf. It’s available for pre-order now, and if you need to fill out a few rooms, you can get $20 off a 2-pack using the promo code DOT2PACK.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

