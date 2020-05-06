Double Down on Wireless Charging With Anker’s Powerwave 10 Dual Wireless Charging Pad for $28

Anker Powerwave 10 Wireless Charging Pad DMAK2571 Image : Anker

Anker Powerwave 10 Wireless Charging Pad | $28 | Amazon | Use Promo Code DMAK2571



Between cramped nightstands and scarce electrical outlets, it can be hard to make sure all your gadgets get their daily boost. Wireless charging alone won’t solve that problem, but a wireless charging pad that supports two devices can help you get things a little more in order. Right now, you can get Anker’s Powerwave 10 wireless charging pad for just $28 on Amazon using the promo code DMAK2571.

The Powerwave 10 supports charging up to two devices simultaneously, and also supports fast charging. It also comes with a 5 ft charging cable, giving you everything you need to plop your phones down and forget about it til’ it’s topped off.