Donut County is $4 on Xbox So Be a Big Hole and Suck This Deal Right Up

Donut County (XBO) | $4 | Microsoft (Gold Price)

Have you ever wanted to be a mischievous little raccoon with an iPad capable of opening massive voids to the center of the earth? You know, video game stuff? Donut County is a simple yet relaxing experience that has you doing just that. As more objects, people, and building fall into your hole, your hole becomes big ger and capable of sucking down larger stuff until you’ve cleared the area. The puzzle comes from figuring out the loose order of what you need to suck down and there’s a cute overarching story to follow along as you play (which should only take you a couple of hours). At $4 for Xbox Live Gold m embers, this is a wonderful way to spend a quiet afternoon in.