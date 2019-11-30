Don't Want to Buy a Whole New Smart TV? Get a Fire TV Stick For $20

Fire TV Stick | $20 | Amazon



Everyone might have run out yesterday to get a new 50" TV for $200 off, but not you. If your TV works just fine, what point is there getting a fancy smart TV? You can make your dumb TV smarter when you get a Fire TV Stick for $20. The remote has recently been updated and now has dedicated power, mute, and volume buttons. And of course, you can stream TV and movies from all your favorites, like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO, and more.