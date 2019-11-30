It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsHome Theater

Don't Want to Buy a Whole New Smart TV? Get a Fire TV Stick For $20

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kinja Deals
198
Save
Fire TV Stick | $20 | Amazon
Photo: Amazon
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Fire TV Stick | $20 | Amazon

Everyone might have run out yesterday to get a new 50" TV for $200 off, but not you. If your TV works just fine, what point is there getting a fancy smart TV? You can make your dumb TV smarter when you get a Fire TV Stick for $20. The remote has recently been updated and now has dedicated power, mute, and volume buttons. And of course, you can stream TV and movies from all your favorites, like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO, and more.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Upgrade Your Home With a Google Nest Learning Thermostat For Just $140

The Echo Show 5 Is Marked Down To Its Lowest Price Yet For Black Friday

Give Someone the Gift of 3 Months or a Year of Amazon Prime For 10% Off

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts