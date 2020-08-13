It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsHome Theater

Don't Wake Anyone Up With Late Night Netflix Binges, Grab This $25 Box and Use Bluetooth Headphones

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals1Mii1Mii DealsAmazon DealsAmazon
319
Save
1Mii Bluetooth TV Audio Transmitter | $25 | Amazon | Use code 384KKDVT
1Mii Bluetooth TV Audio Transmitter | $25 | Amazon | Use code 384KKDVT
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

1Mii Bluetooth TV Audio Transmitter | $25 | Amazon | Use code 384KKDVT

I’ve had to pull back on my current run through Umbrella Academy until night falls, and I want to watch shows like that with every single audible detail tickling my ear drums. Unfortunately, this means using headphones, which is mighty inconvenient if you’re bound by wires. This 1Mii transmitter adds low latency Bluetooth AptX audio to any TV, and it’s only $25 with promo code 384KKDVT.

Advertisement

It accepts auxiliary, RCA, optical, and coaxial inputs, so it should be compatible with virtually any TV or set-top box in your arsenal. You don’t even have to stay in the same room thanks to its 197-foot range antennae (though 50-70 feet is more typical when dealing with indoor obstructions).

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Alienware m15 R2 Gaming Laptop
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Stop Waking Up Late and Grab Two Wireless Chargers With LED Clocks for $29

Grab a 3-Pack of Reusable Masks for $20

Anker's Roav C2 Pro Dash Cam Packs Tons of Advanced Features for $90

This $22 RGB Gaming Keyboard Is Rife With Macros and Media Controls