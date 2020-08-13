Don't Wake Anyone Up With Late Night Netflix Binges, Grab This $25 Box and Use Bluetooth Headphones

1Mii Bluetooth TV Audio Transmitter | $25 | Amazon | Use code 384KKDVT
I’ve had to pull back on my current run through Umbrella Academy until night falls, and I want to watch shows like that with every single audible detail tickling my ear drums. Unfortunately, this means using headphones, which is mighty inconvenient if you’re bound by wires. This 1Mii transmitter adds low latency Bluetooth AptX audio to any TV, and it’s only $25 with promo code 384KKDVT.
It accepts auxiliary, RCA, optical, and coaxial inputs, so it should be compatible with virtually any TV or set-top box in your arsenal. You don’t even have to stay in the same room thanks to its 197-foot range antennae (though 50-70 feet is more typical when dealing with indoor obstructions).