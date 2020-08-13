Don't Wake Anyone Up With Late Night Netflix Binges, Grab This $25 Box and Use Bluetooth Headphones

1Mii Bluetooth TV Audio Transmitter 384KKDVT Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

1Mii Bluetooth TV Audio Transmitter | $25 | Amazon | Use code 384KKDVT

I’ve had to pull back on my current run through Umbrella Academy until night falls, and I want to watch shows like that with every single audible detail tickling my ear drums. Unfortunately, this means using headphones, which is mighty inconvenient if you’re bound by wires . This 1Mii transmitter adds low latency Bluetooth AptX audio to any TV, and it’s only $25 with promo code 384KKDVT.

It accepts auxiliary, RCA, optical, and coaxial inputs, so it should be compatible with virtually any TV or set-top box in your arsenal. You don’t even have to stay in the same room thanks to its 197-foot range antennae (though 50-70 feet is more typical when dealing with indoor obstructions ).