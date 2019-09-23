Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Kleenex Professional Facial Tissue, 12 Boxes | $15 | Amazon

Happy first day of fall! While it might still be warm outside, cold and flu season is right around the corner. Do yourself a favor before you get sick, snag 12 boxes of Kleenex Professional Facial Tissue for $15. This giant box of 1,500-count tissues is ideal for teachers who need to restock their classroom, people who work in offices, and well, any human whoever goes outside during cold and flu season.