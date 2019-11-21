Don't Wait Until Thanksgiving Morning to Buy Your Kitchen Tools, Get Up to 30% Off Now

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Up to 30% Off Kitchen Tools | Amazon

We’ve all been there. You’re hosting a big dinner at your house. You’ve already done your grocery shopping. But when you go to start cooking, you realize your dutch oven isn’t big enough. Or, you don’t actually have a baking sheet to pop in the oven. Don’t let yourself get stuck running to the store to stock up on kitchen tools when this Amazon Kitchen Tools Gold Box has them for up to 30% off.

Advertisement

You can get a bunch of Thanksgiving essentials by the weekend, and not the day of the holiday thanks to Amazon Prime. Now is the perfect time to check your roasting pan, potato masher, and turkey baster situation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

And just remember, because this is a Gold Box sale, these prices are for today only, while supplies last.

Advertisement

For some reason, it isn’t included in today’s sale. But, don’t forget to stock up on aluminum foil if you’re in charge of hosting this year.