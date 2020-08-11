It's all consuming.
Don't Tell the Kids: Tide Pods Are $10 off When You Buy Two 98-Count Packs

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Save $10 on Tide Pods With Purchase of Two (Spring Meadow, Free &amp; Gentle) | $21 Each | Amazon Save $10 on Gain Flings With Purchase of Two (Original Scent, Blissful Breeze) | $21 Each | Amazon
As a collective society, we’ve regained our sanity in some areas (Tide Pods? Really, kids?) and lost it in others (please don’t do this). I think it might be safe to stock up on these convenient detergent packs.

You can’t pop them into your mouth, but you can pop one in with your clothes and let it work its stain-dissolving magic. Amazon is taking $10 off your order when you buy two of these 98-count packs available in Spring Meadow and Free and Gentle. If you’re more of a Gain type of person, its equivalents are up for the same deal, including Original Scent and Blissful Breeze. You can save a few cents if you sign up for subscribe-and-save (cancel anytime), so your total for two is just shy of $31.

Quentyn Kennemer

