Don't Tell Nintendo, But First-Party Switch Games are as Low as $27 at GameStop

Switch Game Sale | $27 - $50 | GameStop
Shhhh, nobody tell Nintendo that GameStop is holding a pretty significant sale on some of the Switch’s biggest first-party games. Considering that it’s rare to see Nintendo games on sale it all, it’s kind of wild that Fire Emblem: Three Houses or Splatoon 2 down to $27. I fear that Nintendo will find out and take this momentary moment of bliss away from us. Just in case that happens, it’s worth scrolling through the list of discounts, because there are some serious hits included. While most of them aren’t 2020 releases like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it’s still a great way to strengthen your library with games like Yoshi’s Crafted World and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, so poke around and see what strikes you.