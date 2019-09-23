Graphic: Shep McAllister

Coffee Gold Box | Amazon

Look, I know that K-Cups make pretty bad coffee, and they’re obviously not great for the environment either. But there’s no doubt they’re a convenient option for many, and that trumps all other concerns. I’m not here to judge!



Today only, Amazon’s discounting several varieties of K-Cups, including McDonalds’ surprisingly good McCafe flavors, as well as Gevalia’s ultra-popular cups. The Gevalias are the best deal (if you don’t mind buying 100), as they come out to just over $.25 per cup, which is about as good as it gets.

The sale also includes a few flavors of iced coffee in cans, if even pushing a button on the Keurig is too much work in the morning.