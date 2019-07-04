Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

ZonLi Cooling Weighted Blanket, 15 Pounds, 48" x 72" | $44 | Amazon | Promo code 20KRHVTT

Do you spend most of your summer sleeping under your top sheet, rather than using a blanket or comforter? It is just too hot to have something so thick on top of you. If you’ve wanted to try a weighted blanket, but thought it would be too hot to do so during the summer, you’re in luck. You can get a 48" x 72" ZonLi Cooling Weighted Blanket for only $44 on Amazon when you use the promo code 20KRHVTT. The 15-pound blanket is made with breathable cotton fabric and is filled with glass beads.