Somewhat counterintuitively, dull kitchen knives are more dangerous than sharp ones, as they require more pressure to use, and are more likely to slip off of whatever you’re cutting, and into your hand.



Luckily, you don’t necessarily need to buy a new knife to get a sharp edge; this professional electric sharpener is down to $90 on Amazon, down from its usual $120-$150. Boasting a fantastic 4.4 star review average, the Chef’s Choice 130 is designed with standard American 20 degree kitchen knives in mind, and works on both straight and serrated blades. This deal is only available today though, so be sure to grab it while the price is slashed.