25% Off Clearance Sale Photo : Adidas

25% Off Clearance Sale | Adidas | Promo code JAN25

Need a new pair of kicks? Well, run, don’t walk, down to this Adidas sale. Right now, you can get 25% o ff clearance at Adidas when you use p romo code JAN25 at checkout. This is for sale items (women’s, men’s, kids), not full-priced items. Additionally, there is free shipping on orders of $49 or more, no code necessary.