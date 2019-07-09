Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Buffy Comforter Gold Box | Amazon | Prime member exclusive

Today only, the Buffy Cloud Comforter is down to its lowest price ever. Amazon’s offering a very rare discount on the twin, queen and king varieties by about 35%.

Made from eucalyptus fibers and filled with recycled materials, Buffy is as woke as a comforters can be. They’re also a godsend for people who run hot/like to sleep comfortably during the summer.

Of course, this is a Gold Box deal, so the discounts will only stick around until the end of the day, or when it’s sold out. So don’t sleep on it.