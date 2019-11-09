It's all consuming.
Don't Sleep On This Deal On Buffy Comforters

Ana Suarez
$20 Off Comforters | Buffy | Promo code FLUFFY20
Photo: Buffy
$20 Off Comforters | Buffy | Promo code FLUFFY20

It’s time to put away your light blankets and pull out the heavy-duty comforter before it gets too cold. If your comforter has seen better days, you can snag a deal on a Buffy comforter right now. Get a Cloud Comforter or Breeze Comforter for $20 off when you use promo code FLUFFY20 at checkout. The Cloud is Buffy’s crowd-favorite comforter with over 14,000 reviews. The Breeze is a lighter comforter that helps keep you cool all-night-long.

Just know, Buffy offers a “Try Before You Buy” 7-day trial. You will be charged after the trial and you will see your $20 discount then. This promotion is valid until November 28, 2019.

