I’ve had this particular mattress on my watch list for over three months and this is the best price I’ve seen yet. Usually hovering around $330, this $246 price is a significant markdown on this 10 inch, Queen-sized bed-in-a-box.



What drew me to this mattress in particular is two-pronged: it’s not an innerspring (yay!) and it’s firmer than most memory foam mattresses. It also helps that it’s almost have the price of comparable foam models.

And if you want something King-sized, the 10-inch and 12-inch models are also discounted.