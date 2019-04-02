Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you’re in the market for a better night’s sleep, Amazon’s Rivet-branded mattresses are 25% off their usual prices, in Full, Queen, and King sizes with Prime shipping available.



These mattresses-in-a-box offer a three-layer foam construction and include a 100 night trial. Of course, this is a Gold Box deal, so the discounts will only stick around until the end of the day, or when it’s sold out.