Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals

Zinus Memory Foam 12 Inch Green Tea Mattress, Queen | $232 | Amazon

Save $50 on this Zinus 12-Inch memory foam mattress. With four layers of foam, this queen-sized, bed-in-a-box promises a better night’s sleep. This $230 price is one of the the lowest we’ve seen on year on this particular unit.

Just a heads up, this mattress will take 48 to 72 hours, to expand. So if you have a small apartment, it might be a little tricky since it won’t be ready on day one.