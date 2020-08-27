Don't Sit Too Close to the 82" Samsung 8 Series 4K TV, Even If It Is $400 Off

Samsung 82" Class 8 Series LED 4K Smart TV Graphic : Gabe Carey

Trying to convince your partner or roommate to let you Splitwise the big TV? Then do I have a discount for you. Best Buy’s deal of the day today is a Samsung 82" Class 8 Series 4K TV, complete with HDR10+ support and a 100/120Hz refresh rate. If you’re like me and plan on bringing your gaming PC along for the ride, it’s got AMD FreeSync, too, which is also compatible with a wide range of Nvidia cards these days. Not a gamer? No worries. The built-in smart functionality, powered by Tizen OS, makes it easy to download streaming services and apps for your viewing pleasure.

It may not be the newest model, having been usurped by the Q60T Series (also on sale right now), but it was released in 2019, so it has all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a modern television including Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung Bixby (RIP) compatibility. AirPlay your favorite shows, movies, and clips from your iPhone or iPad with virtually no lag thanks to native 5GHz capabilities. While it does omit the Dolby Vision standard, HDR10+ is much more ubiquitous nonetheless, since it’s an open solution unlike Dolby Vision, which is proprietary. Let the record show, you’re in for a treat.

Should 82" be too large or expensive, Samsung’s 75" 6 Series model (2020) is down to $800 at Best Buy, too. It’s got a 4K HDR screen, 120 motion smoothing, a low-latency Game Mode, and runs on the Tizen OS as well. Amazon Alexa is in place for voice control, and a full web browser means you’re not limited to TV-specific apps. With the whole world wide web—WWWW—at your disposal, the extra $50 off brings it to half the price of the 82" Class 8 Series, albeit with fewer premium features and a marginally smaller display.

