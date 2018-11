Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

A good tool set is hard to find, but choosing to take advantage of the deal on this one is easy: The very positively reviewed 170-piece Crescent Mechanics Tool Set is back down to its lowest price ever of $78. And not to throw a wrench in your day, but there’s no telling how long this deal will last, so be sure to purchase yours ASAP.