Don't Run Out of Batteries Christmas Morning With 50% off This Massive 48-Pack of AAs

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
NANFU AA Alkaline Batteries (48) | $13 | Amazon | Promo code T5E7S287
You know that on Christmas morning, you’re going to probably need batteries for something. Be prepared with this 48-pack of NANFU Long-Lasting AA Alkaline Batteries for just $13. You’ll get 50% when you add them to your cart and apply code T5E7S287 at checkout.
Grab them while you can for a discount! The code is only good through the end of December, but if you order today you can get them by Christmas if you’re an Amazon Prime member.
Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission