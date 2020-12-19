Don't Run Out of Batteries Christmas Morning With 50% off This Massive 48-Pack of AAs

NANFU Long-Lasting AA Alkaline Batteries (48) T5E7S287 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

NANFU AA Alkaline Batteries (48) | $13 | Amazon | Promo code T5E7S287



You know that on Christmas morning, you’re going to probably need batteries for something. Be prepared with this 48-pack of NANFU Long-Lasting AA Alkaline Batteries for just $13. You’ll get 50% when you add them to your cart and apply code T5E7S287 at checkout.

Grab them while you can for a discount! The code is only good through the end of December, but if you order today you can get them by Christmas if you’re an Amazon Prime member.