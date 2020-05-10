Don't Rip and Don't Tear This $32 DOOM: Eternal Artbook

The Art of DOOM: Eternal Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

The Art of DOOM: Eternal | $32 | Amazon

I know DOOM is all about tearing some demons limb from limb, but books are delicate things! If you want to enjoy The Art of DOOM: Eternal, which is 20% off on Amazon, you’ll need to be a littl e more careful. Turn the pages to see some cool concept art for the characters of Bethesda’s latest. Use a bookmark to keep track of your favorite pages. You know, gently. Who knows how long this sale will last, so if you’re a DOOM fan, make sure to grab a copy before someone inexplicably rips them all apart.

