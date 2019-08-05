Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Anker Roav Jump Starter Pro 1000A | $86 | Amazon | Clip the $20 coupon and use code ROAVRR44

At $86 (after clipping the $20 coupon and using code ROAVRR44), Anker’s new Roav Jump Starter Pro isn’t the cheapest car jump starter we’ve seen, but its 1000A of peak output mean it can start pretty much any engine, up to 6L for a gas vehicle, or 4L for diesel. If you don’t buy one of these, you’ll probably be kicking yourself somewhere down the road (pun intended) when you’re stranded in your driveway with somewhere to be.



Advertisement

This being an Anker product, you’ll also find three high speed USB charging ports (one of which is a USB-C input and output), plus a flashlight that doubles as an SOS strobe, and even a DC output (cable not included) for powering 12V car accessories. Even if you already own a jump starter, these make amazing gifts. Believe me, your giftee will remember you the first time they’re able to start their car in the morning to get to work on time.