It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Don't Put Your Back Out Mopping, Get This Electric One for $30 off Instead

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsGladwellGladwell Deals
419
Save
Gladwell Cordless Mop | $120 | Amazon Gold Box
Gladwell Cordless Mop | $120 | Amazon Gold Box
Image: Gladwell
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Gladwell Cordless Mop | $120 | Amazon Gold Box

Pushing a stick with dreads back and forth can get old and uncomfortable, especially when your entire house is made of hardwood and tile. An electric mop seems like a perfect reprieve, and Amazon has Gladwell’s cordless model going for $30 off.

Advertisement

It features two cleaning heads that can spin scrub, buffer, and polish a variety of hard floor styles, including wood, tile, vinyl, and marble. It charges in two hours and gives enough juice for multiple cleaning jobs.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Price of This DC Bombshell Nurse Death Statue Is to Die For

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When's It Happening, and What Deals Can You Expect?

Amazon Echo Dot is Just $1 When You Buy a Month of Amazon Music Unlimited

Bellesa Can't Keep This Oral Sex Simulator in Stock and Now I Know Why