Don't Put Your Back Out Mopping, Get This Electric One for $30 off Instead

Pushing a stick with dreads back and forth can get old and uncomfortable, especially when your entire house is made of hardwood and tile. An electric mop seems like a perfect reprieve, and Amazon has Gladwell’s cordless model going for $30 off.

It features two cleaning heads that can spin scrub, buffer, and polish a variety of hard floor styles, including wood, tile, vinyl, and marble. It charges in two hours and gives enough juice for multiple cleaning jobs.

