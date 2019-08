Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Super Mario Odyssey | $42 | Walmart

If you own a Nintendo Switch, buying a copy of Super Mario Odyssey is basically a requirement. If you don’t have yours yet, Walmart’s offering a rare discount down to $42 today, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen (and $7 less than what’s on Amazon right now.)