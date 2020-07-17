It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Don't Miss This Rare Chance to Save $10 on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Quentyn Kennemer
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $50 | Amazon
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $50 | Amazon

It’s amazing to me that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched more than three years ago, and it’s still selling for full price. We’ve seen it dip a few times in the past, but those discounts are far and few between. Today, we’re seeing a decent $10 cut at Amazon for those who have yet to experience this vast open world adventure featuring beautiful vistas to tickle your exploration bone.

