Even at full price, Aerobie’s AeroPress coffee maker is easily the cheapest and easiest way to make terrific coffee, and you can grab a very rare discount on yours today.



Buying Guide: Gear for Better Coffee Good coffee tastes amazing, can be a great comfort, and is fun and easy to make well with the right … Read more Read

Amazon’s is selling the Aeropressfor $22 today when you clip the $6.46 coupon. Unlike most products on Amazon, that price basically never moves, so if you’ve had your eye on this thing, I wouldn’t recommend waiting.

This is one of the easiest ways to make great coffee while traveling, and also a surprisingly great machine for making iced coffee as well, so you can really use it 365 days per year.

While you’re at it, we highly recommend picking up a reusable stainless steel filter to go with your new toy. It’s only $8, and it’ll pay for itself over time.

