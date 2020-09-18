It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Don't Miss This Chance to Score a Pair of EarFun Air for 25% off

Quentyn Kennemer
EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds | $45 | Amazon | Clip coupon
Photo: Quentyn Kennemer
EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds | $45 | Amazon | Clip coupon

Having reviewed the EarFun Air, I’d say its capabilities justify the $60 MSRP, but if that’s a little too much for your first pair of true wireless earbuds, this sale will set you straight. Your price falls to $45 when clipping the coupon at Amazon.

There’s a lot under the hood...

  • In-ear capacitive detection
  • 4-microphones for noise-canceling calls
  • Touch Control
  • Dual composite dynamic drivers
  • IPX7 Waterproof With Sweatshield Technology
  • Single Earbud Mode—Right or Left
  • Volume Control
  • Fast Charging, 10 Min Charging = 2 Hours Playtime
  • 35-Hour Battery Life: 7- hour playtime + 28 hours With Charging Case
  • Wireless and USB-C charging
  • Voice Assistant

... and they sound pretty good, too.

This deal was originally published in August 2020 and updated with new information on 9/18/2020.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

