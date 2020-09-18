Don't Miss This Chance to Score a Pair of EarFun Air for 25% off

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds | $45 | Amazon | Clip coupon
Having reviewed the EarFun Air, I’d say its capabilities justify the $60 MSRP, but if that’s a little too much for your first pair of true wireless earbuds, this sale will set you straight. Your price falls to $45 when clipping the coupon at Amazon.
There’s a lot under the hood...
- In-ear capacitive detection
- 4-microphones for noise-canceling calls
- Touch Control
- Dual composite dynamic drivers
- IPX7 Waterproof With Sweatshield Technology
- Single Earbud Mode—Right or Left
- Volume Control
- Fast Charging, 10 Min Charging = 2 Hours Playtime
- 35-Hour Battery Life: 7- hour playtime + 28 hours With Charging Case
- Wireless and USB-C charging
- Voice Assistant
... and they sound pretty good, too.
Advertisement
This deal was originally published in August 2020 and updated with new information on 9/18/2020.
G/O Media may get a commission
Aurora by Bellesa