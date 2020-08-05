It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Don't Miss This Chance to Score a Pair of EarFun Air for 25% Off [Exclusive]

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsEarFunEarFun DealsEarFun Air
194
Save
EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds | $44 | Amazon | Clip coupon + Promo code EARFUN42
EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds | $44 | Amazon | Clip coupon + Promo code EARFUN42
Photo: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds | $44 | Amazon | Clip coupon + Promo code EARFUN42

Advertisement

Having just reviewed the EarFun Air, I’d say its capabilities justify the $60 MSRP, but if that’s a little too much for your first pair of true wireless earbuds, this sale will set you straight. Your price falls to $44 when clipping the coupon and using promo code EARFUN42 at Amazon.

There’s a lot under the hood...

  • In-ear capacitive detection
  • 4-microphones for noise-canceling calls
  • Touch Control
  • Dual composite dynamic drivers
  • IPX7 Waterproof With Sweatshield Technology
  • Single Earbud Mode—Right or Left
  • Volume Control
  • Fast Charging, 10 Min Charging = 2 Hours Playtime
  • 35-Hour Battery Life: 7- hour playtime + 28 hours With Charging Case
  • Wireless and USB-C charging
  • Voice Assistant

... and they sound pretty good, too.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Flippin' Boss All-In-One Stainless Spatula, Tong & Heat Resistant Silicone Glove
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Here's What You Need to Stow Your Current-Gen Consoles in Time for the PS5 and Xbox Series X

Gear Up and Get Your Game On in Today’s Best Xbox Deals

Final Fantasy VII: Remake Shows Cloud Like You've Never Seen Him, Now Only $40

Double Your Switch Gaming Time With This Battery Charger Case Now 50% Off