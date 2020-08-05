Don't Miss This Chance to Score a Pair of EarFun Air for 25% Off [Exclusive]

EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds EARFUN42 Photo : Quentyn Kennemer

EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds | $44 | Amazon | Clip coupon + Promo code EARFUN42

Having just reviewed the EarFun Air, I’d say its capabilities justify the $60 MSRP, but if that’s a little too much for your first pair of true wireless earbuds, this sale will set you straight. Your price falls to $44 when clipping the coupon and using promo code EARFUN42 at Amazon.

There’s a lot under the hood...

In-ear capacitive detection

4-microphones for noise-canceling calls

Touch Control

Dual composite dynamic drivers

IPX7 Waterproof With Sweatshield Technology

Single Earbud Mode—Right or Left



Volume Control

Fast Charging, 10 Min Charging = 2 Hours Playtime

35-Hour Battery Life: 7- hour playtime + 28 hours With Charging Case

Wireless and USB-C charging

Voice Assistant

... and they sound pretty good, too.