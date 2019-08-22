Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Dyson Refurb Flash Sale | Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is normally where we go for well-priced fashions, but today, they’re offering up some more than decent deals on a range of refurbished products from Dyson. Take home a fan for $200, a humidifier for $250, or vacuums ranging from ball to handheld to stick for as low as $100. And yes, you can even score that coveted Supersonic Hair Dryer for $280. So don’t wait for this deal to blow over; take advantage of these Dyson deals before items start selling out.