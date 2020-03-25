It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Don't Miss Out on Anker's 10W Fast Wireless Charging Pad for Just $9

Quentyn Kennemer
Anker PowerWave 10W Fast Wireless Charging Pad | $9 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Anker PowerWave 10W Fast Wireless Charging Pad | $9 | Amazon

Wireless charging isn’t always the way to go in a pinch—you’ll still be yearning for the speed of wires in dire times—but you can’t argue with the convenience. If you haven’t already littered your car and home with them, Anker presents a perfect opportunity to try its PowerWave fast wireless charging pad for a hair less than $10. It provides up to 10W charging speeds for Samsung Galaxy smartphones and iPhones, plus anything else with standard Qi wireless charging contacts, such as Apple AirPods or the Apple Watch.

