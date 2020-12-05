Don't Miss a Thing With This $600 LG 65-inch NanoCell 4K Smart TV

LG 65" Class NanoCell 81 Series LED 4K Smart TV Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

LG 65" Class NanoCell 81 Series LED 4K Smart TV | $600 | Best Buy (Member Pricing)

The weather is getting colder, which means you may be s pending more time curled up binge-watching tv shows and movies with the streaming service of your choice than you were in warmer months.

Why not get a nice new screen to enjoy your favorite programs on with this $600 LG 65 -inch NanoCell 4K s mart tv? The LED screen and its massive size ensure you won’t miss a thing, but you need to be a My Best Buy Rewards member to snag this price — don’t worry, it’s free to join.

Since it’s a smart TV, you can access Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more right from your remote!