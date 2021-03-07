Don't Miss a Thing Next Gaming Session With 31% off This Westinghouse 34-inch Curved Monitor

Westinghouse 34" Curved Backlit LED Gaming Monitor Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Westinghouse 34" Curved Backlit LED Gaming Monitor | $310 | Amazon

I’ve been on the lookout for a curved gaming monitor, and if you are too, Newegg has a great deal today.

Snag a Westinghouse 34" curved LED gaming monitor for $310 today, a 31% discount.

In addition to being large enough that you’re not going to miss a damn thing during your play sessions, it adds some personality to your desk with its RGB accents on the back, and its customizable logo light that displays on your desktop.

This monitor also boasts having “Flicker-Free Technology” and “Eye Care Technology”— so maybe you can skip the Bluelight glasses?

Grab it while it’s good!