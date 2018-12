Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Tile is the handy device for anyone who can’t stop losing their things, and you can get four Tile trackers (two Sport and two Style) for $50 today on QVC.



Use Tile app on your phone to ping lost items, such as keys and wallets, over Bluetooth and cause them to beep until you find what you’re looking for.

Better still, this price is $25 less than what we usually see.