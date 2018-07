Photo: Amazon

The new Tile Sport and Tile Style are basically the same product save for the names and color schemes, and that’s a good thing! They’re the same Bluetooth gadget finders you know and love, but water-resistant, ruggedized, and with a Bluetooth range of up to 200 feet, double that of their predecessors. Prime members can get one of each for just $35 today, or $10 less than the usual cost of a 2-pack.



