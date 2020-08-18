It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
TechPower

Don't Live Life in Battery Save Mode, Grab This Mega Portable Charger for 50% Off Now

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBest Buy Deals
142
Save
myCharge Mega Portable Charger | $40 | Best Buy
myCharge Mega Portable Charger | $40 | Best Buy
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

myCharge Mega Portable Charger | $40 | Best Buy

If you’re in an area where you are outdoor dining or everything is still outside of an establishment you’re in that bind of not being able to charge your phone. Are you that friend that is always running on a 10% battery? I try to have at least two chargers now because I’m usually out all day but I know that it’s harder for my pals to get a bartender or waitress to help them out. Take $40 off this myCharge portable charger today and never stress out about your phone in the red again.  

Advertisement

This charger has two USB to power up to phones or devices at once if need be. The rubberized outside makes it a little more durable if you are going out hiking or to the beach for the day and want to make sure you’re prepared with power. The carabiner clip lets you secure it right to your backpack or whatever gear you go out with. The micro USB connector lets up power it back up as needed. It’s capable of 20100 milliampere hours of use and comes with a one year warranty. I highly suggest investing in a good charger for your next adventure.

This item ships for free.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Howler Brothers Stretch Bruja Boardshort
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Fill the RPG-Shaped Black Hole in Your Life With The Outer Worlds For $27

The Razer Viper Gaming Mouse Glides Like a Feather for $60

What's the Best Face Mask for Breathing?

Get Aukey’s Two-Port 60W PD USB-C Charger for Only $20