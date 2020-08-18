Don't Live Life in Battery Save Mode, Grab This Mega Portable Charger for 50% Off Now

myCharge Mega Portable Charger Graphic : Sheilah Villari

myCharge Mega Portable Charger | $40 | Best Buy

If you’re in an area where you are outdoor dining or everything is still outside of an establishment you’re in that bind of not being able to charge your phone. Are you that friend that is always running on a 10% battery? I try to have at least two chargers now because I’m usually out all day but I know that it’s harder for my pals to get a bartender or waitress to help them out. Take $40 off this myCharge portable charger today and never stress out about your phone in the red again.

This charger has two USB to power up to phones or devices at once if need be. The rubberized outside makes it a little more durable if you are going out hiking or to the beach for the day and want to make sure you’re prepared with power. The carabiner clip lets you secure it right to your backpack or whatever gear you go out with. The micro USB connector lets up power it back up as needed. It’s capable of 20100 milliampere hours of use and comes with a one year warranty. I highly suggest investing in a good charger for your next adventure .

This item ships for free.