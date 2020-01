Philips Norelco Nose Hair Trimmer

Photo : Amazon

Philips Norelco Nose Hair Trimmer | $7 | Amazon

Don’t let nose hair mess up your otherwise beautiful face. If you are on the hairier side, you can clean up your nose, ears, and eyebrows with ease now. The Philips Norelco Nose Hair Trimmer is only $7 on Amazon. It is powered by L ithium AA batteries for maximum strength and is made with stainless steel blades. You can choose from two i nterchangeable trimming elements that are dedicated to nose and skin-friendly precision.