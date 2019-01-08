Still haven’t given up on those new year’s fitness goals? These resistance bands let you get a full workout with nothing but your own body and a few square feet of space, and at $13, they’re quite a bit more cost-effective than joining a gym. The set includes five bands, each color coded, and with varying levels of resistance, so you can graduate from one band to the next as you get stronger.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Don't Let Your New Year's Fitness Goals Die: This Resistance Band Set Is Just $13
Still haven’t given up on those new year’s fitness goals? These resistance bands let you get a full workout with nothing but your own body and a few square feet of space, and at $13, they’re quite a bit more cost-effective than joining a gym. The set includes five bands, each color coded, and with varying levels of resistance, so you can graduate from one band to the next as you get stronger.