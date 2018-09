Graphic: Shep McAllister

Everyone should own some WD-40. It’s obviously great for fixing squeaky hinges, but it has a ton of surprising uses that have nothing to do with lubrication. This one-gallon can is just $14 on Amazon today, which is as cheap as it’s ever been, so add it to your cart faster than greased lightning.