It's all consuming.
Don't Let the Cold Weather Dry You Up, Get a Cool and Warm Mist Humidifier For $70

Ana Suarez
TaoTronics Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier | $70 | Amazon | Clip $10 coupon and use promo code KINJA277
The cold weather can really dry up your sinuses and make everything feel stuck. Avoid feeling even more like crap during shitty weather by getting a humidifier. You can get the TaoTronics Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier for only $70 on Amazon when you clip the $10 coupon and use promo code KINJA277.

The humidifier has a warm mist feature, which has three temperature levels for winter use. You can adjust the mist output, the mist temperature, and humidity. Depending on when you want to use it, you can set a timer and activate sleep mode. The humidifier can work for up to 46 hours with just one fill.

Ana Suarez
Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

