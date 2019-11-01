Don't Let Anything Come Between You And This Discounted Tommy John Underwear

Tommy John Second Skin Boxer Brief Sale | Amazon

Underwear is one of those things that you hopefully use every day, so it makes sense to invest in some that you really like.



Tommy John’s Second Skin boxer briefs blend soft micro modal with spandex for 360 stretch in a fabric that’ll feel luxurious, rather than technical. If any of the pairs in your underwear drawer are a little threadbare, you can pick up a pack of the Tommy Johns from today’s Amazon Gold Box.

Three pairs of trunks will set you back $67 (down from $96), five pairs will cost you $112 (down from $160), and three pairs of longer boxer briefs are marked down to $71, from $102. Yes, they’re still expensive, but those prices are the best Amazon’s ever listed, and shouldn’t you spend a little more on something that’s going to rub against your private bits all day long?