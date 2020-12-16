Don't Let Anyone Tell You Cubic Zirconia Can't Be Pretty, Grab This Three Piece Set for $18

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Giani Bernini Cubic Zirconia 3 Piece Set | $18 | Macy’s



People like to make fun of CZ but it makes great costume jewelry and is excellent as a starter piece for younger members of the family. My mom got me an inexpensive cubic zirconia ring when I was in middle school and sure enough

I lost it. And no one was upset. That’s what this stuff is made for. This no less gorgeous three-piece set from Giani Bernini was made just for Macy’s and is 82% off until tomorrow.

Advertisement

No one can resist a little sparkle and if you’re saving a lot of money who cares if it’s real. If you look good and it makes you feel good that’s what matters. This shiny set has a halo pendant necklace, matching stud earrings, and an extra pair of solitaire studs. They come in a beautiful red velvet gift box and everything is set in sterling silver.

This item will ship for free.

Advertisement