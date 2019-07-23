Image: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

iPEGTOP Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack and Utensil Dishware Holders | $20 | Amazon

Dish racks are an important, necessary kitchen sink implement, but they take up so. much. freaking. space. If you don’t have countertops to spare, invest in this $20 roll-up rack, which fits over your sink when you need it and easily folds to store in a drawer or cabinet when you don’t. This particular model comes with dish and utensil holders, making it a handy addition to any tiny kitchen.