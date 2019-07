Graphic: Shep McAllister

Clipa2 - The Instant Bag Hanger Collection | $13 | Amazon

Don’t let your valuables languish on the floor. Instead, hang your bag, uh, anywhere with Clipa2, a small but mighty ring that’s guaranteed to support your stuff. And for Prime Day, it’s on sale for just $13. Just be sure to hurry; this deal won’t hang around long.