Don't Leave For Your Next Vacation Before Getting This Discounted 26" GoPenguin Luggage

Ana Suarez
GoPenguin Hardside 26" Rolling Luggage | $98 | Amazon | Promo code WDFWB6HD
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
We’re still in the midst of a heavy travel season, due to the holidays and the time off from work people get. If you’re going to be traveling during this time (or have a trip planned soon), check your luggage now to make sure it isn’t broken. If you want to replace your normal checked bag, you can get a GoPenguin Hardside 26" Rolling Luggage for $112 on Amazon.

Some reviewers have even suggested that this suitcase is better than an Away. To compare pricing, an Away carry-on bag of the same size is $275. The GoPenguin bag has a built-in TSA-approved lock, 360 spinner wheels, an ergonomic handle, and a lightweight shell composed of German-made 100% Makrolon Polycarbonate.

This $98 price tag is on the 26" spinner in white and black. Additionally, the 30" (in black and white) spinner is also marked down in price to $112.

